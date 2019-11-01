|
died on October 30, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1924 in Scott County, Kentucky to William Taylor and Rosa Willhoit. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George Warner Davis Jr. and her grandson, Griffin Brackman Davis. She is survived by her two sons, Lindsey (Jennifer) Davis and Gary (Lynn) Davis. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John (Jen) Davis, Laura (Dustin) Miller, Mike (Kristen) Davis, and Emily Davis. Geneva had 5 great grandchildren; Jackson Davis, Davis Miller, Taylor Ann Davis, Blake Miller and Logan Davis. Visitation at Kerr Brothers, 3421 Harrodsburg Road from 6- 8 pm on Friday, November 1 with a Service of Resurrection and Celebration at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2351 Alumni Drive at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Luke United Methodist Church or Wesley Village Retirement Community.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2019