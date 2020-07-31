CASEY Geof Michael, 43, died July 27, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born Oct. 29, 1976 in Lexington, KY. He is survived by his children, Aiden and Addisyn; the mother of his children, Katy Casey; he was the son of Sandy Casey and the late Ron Casey; two brothers, Scot (Debi) Casey and Bryan (Amy) Casey; and a host of nephews and a niece. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was known for his big heart and infectious smile. He loved being with his family and would do anything for anyone. His hobbies were fishing, playing golf and spending time with family. Services will be private. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.



