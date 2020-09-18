1/
Geoff Hampton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geoff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMPTON Geoff, passed Aug. 27, 2020. He was born in Lex., KY on March 29 1972. He was a graduate of Lafayette H S. He was preceded in death by his son Samuel Hampton, cousin Derek Robinson, Grandparents Emily, Percy Hampton, Ruth, Arnold Abercrombie. He is survived by his daughter's Chesney and Faith Hampton parents George, June Hampton, sister Michele, niece Olivia Hampton and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 18th, 4-6 pm. With a service to follow at Hill-N-Dale Christian Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved