Geoff Hampton

HAMPTON Geoff, passed Aug. 27, 2020. He was born in Lex., KY on March 29 1972. He was a graduate of Lafayette H S. He was preceded in death by his son Samuel Hampton, cousin Derek Robinson, Grandparents Emily, Percy Hampton, Ruth, Arnold Abercrombie. He is survived by his daughter's Chesney and Faith Hampton parents George, June Hampton, sister Michele, niece Olivia Hampton and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 18th, 4-6 pm. With a service to follow at Hill-N-Dale Christian Church.



