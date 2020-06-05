lived 32,398 days. He was born in 1931 in Sharpsburg, Ky. He attended Baylor Military School in Chattanooga, where he played basketball and was captain of the baseball team. After a short stint in the Air Force, he attended University of Kentucky where he was a member Kappa Alpha Order and graduated in Jan ’55 from the Dept. of Agriculture. His early career took him to Washington DC for the Census Bureau, Richmond, VA and Jackson, MI for USDA Crop Reporting Services. In 1963, he returned to Kentucky to work with his brother NH. They formed Stone Brothers and Ratliff, which eventually became the George B Stone Company. George raised four children with his wife of over 50 years, Marietta Martin. The family settled in Mt. Sterling, KY, but George’s adventurousness took his family, and friends across the globe. Fond memories include winnebago trips to Maine, a tour of Pacific nations, rafting down the Grand Canyon, and an expedition to Africa and up Mt. Kilimanjaro. For local adventure, he hiked Natural Bridge and Pilot’s Knob, and ran numerous 5k races throughout the bluegrass state.George’s community life included his roles an Elder at First Presbyterian Church, President of the Montgomery Historical Society, Civil War Round Table and member of the KY Highway Contractors. He was known as a regular at Jerry’s and later Cracker Barrel. He spent much of his time researching and sharing information on family genealogy, history, and antiques.It would be remiss to not note George’s passion for learning, puzzles, and numbers. One knew not to call during Jeopardy, to arrive early was to be on time, and that a candy bar was more of a gift than any knick-knack. He spent countless hours playing pool, ping-pong, and cribbage. Many books of crossword and sudoku puzzles fell to his pen, even in the final hours of his life.George is preceded in death by his parents, Nacy Howe and Jess Bascom Stone, his brother Nacy Howe Stone, Jr. and his wife Marietta. His passions and experiences will be shared among and live on in his 4 children and their spouses, Emily Howe Stone, Holly Stone Campomanes (William), Mary Nicholas Johnson (John), and Robert Ralls Stone (Jennifer), his 7 grandchildren, Micheal, Anna, Rebecca, Rachel, Nathaniel, Grayson, and Samuel, 1 great-grandchild, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and one very special friend of several years, Frances “Frankie” Ramey.A funeral service will be held 11 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Taul Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Warren officiating, burial following at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Taul Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be William Campomanes, John Johnson, Nacy Howe Stone III, Nacy Howe Stone IV, Claudie Vice and Sanford Vice. Honorary pallbearers will be Doyle Duff, Reid Evans, Mike Haddix, Karl O’Borski and JD Williams.



