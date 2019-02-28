|
BISHOP George E., 80, died peacefully at home on February 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born in Lexington, KY to the late Pauline and Francis Bishop. Mr. Bishop is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary "Prissy" Furlong Bishop, three children and six grandchildren. Mr. Bishop attended Henry Clay High School and the University of Kentucky. He was a retired optician. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Seneca, SC on March 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 170 Bountyland Rd, Seneca, SC 29673, or Dot's Kitchen, 205 Lucky St., Westminster, SC 29693.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2019