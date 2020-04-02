|
George Clark Shelburne, Jr., 85, (of Versailles, formerly Stanford) died peacefully on March 31, 2020 at the Thomson Hood Veteran's Center in Wilmore, with his family at his side. Born February 24, 1935, "Clark" was a proud Marine Corp veteran who loved to tell stories about his military experience. An avid sportsman/outdoorsman, Clark shared his passions with friends and family. He was always happy to gin up a fishing trip or a drive out to Utah to "climb" rocks in his jeep. Clark and his loving wife of 27 years, Ann, enjoyed pontooning on Lake Cumberland and attending UK ballgames. Clark was a UK graduate and worked as a regional manager for Cowden Manufacturing Company. Always thrifty, he loved to fix things himself and kept many cars going way past any reasonable mileage point. Although his last few years were limited by Alzheimer's Disease, he had a long full life. Clark was preceded in death by his parents Kathryne "Kitty" Wash Shelburne and George Clark Shelburne, Sr., and by his sister Emily Shelburne Jackson (Bill Jackson). He is survived by his wife, Ann Crain Shelburne (Versailles); his children and grandchildren, Lori Shelburne (Liam and Luke Allen) of Lexington and Joseph Shelburne (Ethan, Jackson, and Aiden Shelburne) of Stanford; his step children and granddaughter, Natalie Sea Burger (Ellie Ann Burger) of Bozeman MT and Eric Sea of Bozeman, MT; his brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Bev Crain (Versailles); and his lifelong best friend, Stuart Brown, Sr. (Versailles). A private burial will be held at Camp Nelson with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Versailles Presbyterian Church or to the Alzheimer's Association. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2020