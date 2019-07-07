|
George Collin Hyde of Lexington, KY, age 80, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Allen Hyde and Barbara Evarts Hyde, and his sister, Barbara Hyde Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Carol Collier Hyde, sons, Scott of Kennesaw, GA, David of Howard, OH, and daughter, Ami Hyde Daugherty of Georgetown, KY, a sister, Dorothy Hyde Trunkey, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Central Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019