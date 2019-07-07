Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George HYDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Collin HYDE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Collin HYDE Obituary
George Collin Hyde of Lexington, KY, age 80, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Allen Hyde and Barbara Evarts Hyde, and his sister, Barbara Hyde Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Carol Collier Hyde, sons, Scott of Kennesaw, GA, David of Howard, OH, and daughter, Ami Hyde Daugherty of Georgetown, KY, a sister, Dorothy Hyde Trunkey, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Central Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.