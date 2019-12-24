|
Dr. George David Huffman went to his Heavenly rest on December 22nd, 2019 with family at his side. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and sweetheart Judith Anne Gunter, his beloved parents Otho Clarence Huffman and Margaret Ruth Nicholson Huffman, his beloved in-laws John Hubert Gunter and Beatrice Gertrude Rollyson Gunter, and his beloved brother-in-law Dr. John Lee Gunter. He is survived by his beloved daughters Jane and Sara, his precious grandchildren Chelsea, Alex, and David, his great grandsons Sylas and Wyatt, his beloved son-in-laws Greg and Eric, his beloved brother Timothy Carpenter Huffman (Debbie) and his family, his beloved brother-in-law Johnny Gunter's family, his earth children Jody and Kelly, and his special friends Dr. Charles Noss, Anne Noss, Father Al Fritsch, Ray Profitt, Jesse Hale, Darrell Billings, the Gilberts, the Abners, Sheila Barnett, the Duncans, the Henderson family, the Osgood family, the Rivir family, the Ostdiek family, the Hedgepeth family, the Gallington family, the Schnur family, the Nations, the Leybournes, all his Church family, and all his wonderful friends over the years. Funeral services Saturday, December 28,10:00AM Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, Stanton. Visitation Friday 5-7pm Davis and Davis Funeral Home. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with Greg Hayes, Eric Miller, David Hayes, Alex Schnur, James Clark, and Jody Chancey serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Dr. Charles Noss, Wyatt Clark, members of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, members of the Beechfork Golf Club, and all of his special friends. www.ddfh.net
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 24, 2019