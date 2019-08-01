Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for George Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Donald Davis Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVIS George Donald Sr., 85, life partner of Debra Gibby, died July 30, 2019 at his residence in Nicholasville, KY after a long illness. Born Oct. 25, 1933 in Garrard County, KY, he was the son of the late Ira and Ethel Middelton Davis. Mr. Davis owned and operated a successful plumbing business and had many friends and associates. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing and watching golf. Survivors other than his life partner include a son, George (Genny); daughter, Judy (Donnie); sister, Rita; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; three step-children; ten step-grandchildren; and several step-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Mike and Gary; two grandsons, Shea and Patrick; one brother, Richard; and three sisters, Sandra, Martha, and Vivian. Funeral services will be held 11 am Mon., Aug. 5, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sun., Aug. 4, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now