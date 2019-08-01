|
DAVIS George Donald Sr., 85, life partner of Debra Gibby, died July 30, 2019 at his residence in Nicholasville, KY after a long illness. Born Oct. 25, 1933 in Garrard County, KY, he was the son of the late Ira and Ethel Middelton Davis. Mr. Davis owned and operated a successful plumbing business and had many friends and associates. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing and watching golf. Survivors other than his life partner include a son, George (Genny); daughter, Judy (Donnie); sister, Rita; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; three step-children; ten step-grandchildren; and several step-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Mike and Gary; two grandsons, Shea and Patrick; one brother, Richard; and three sisters, Sandra, Martha, and Vivian. Funeral services will be held 11 am Mon., Aug. 5, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sun., Aug. 4, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 1, 2019