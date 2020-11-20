George Gumbert III
November 22, 1967 - November 11, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - George Martin Gumbert, III, 52, died Wed., Nov. 11, 2020, of natural causes. George was born in Lexington on November 22, 1967 to his late parents Dr. George M. Gumbert, Jr., M.D. and Eva "Skip" Madden Gumbert. He was known in his childhood as "Marty" until after his graduation from Tates Creek High School, where he sang in the choir. George pursued degrees in Geography and Meteorology at Western Kentucky University. While in Bowling Green he sang in the Bowling Green Community Choir. He was an avid amateur meteorologist and, along with his parents and sister, enjoyed obtaining his private pilot's license at an early age. He loved flying and was an excellent pilot. He worked for several commercial airlines. George was a kind and gentle soul, a lover of all things aviation and UK sports. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his sister, Mary Jo (Phil) Moloney, nephew and godson Andrew M. Moloney, nieces Margaret M. Moloney and Kathleen M. Moloney, all of Lexington. Due to the pandemic and newly imposed restrictions on public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11 am at the Lexington Cemetery, Pastor John P. Leggett presiding. Memorials to The Aviation Museum of Kentucky or the Lexington Humane Society. To leave online condolences, see a video memorial of George's life, and to view a video of the service, please see www.milwardfuneral.com
