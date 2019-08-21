|
HAMILTON George E., 94, died Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019. George was born in Richmond, KY on Oct 1, 1924. He was the son of Lucy Williams and George D Hamilton. After high school Dad joined Iron Workers Local 70 and worked on the army base in Richmond until he joined the Army for WWII. He served in N. Africa and Italy. He spent 10 months in the mountains of Italy in a pup tent. After the war he met and married our mother Laverne G. Brierly in Madison, IN. Laverne passed away on March 1, 2019. Their first child, Margaret Peggy Hamilton, died at the age of 14. Dad is survived by two sons, Larry W. Hamilton, and Gary S. Hamilton; and grandchildren, Mindy, George, Abigail, and Olivia Hamilton. Our father was a kind and generous man. He was a member of the Olieka Temple in Lexington. He transported the children to their doctor's appointments for several years. His career as an Iron Worker spanned four decades. He was a Rigging Foreman for Duncan Machinery Movers. He loved his job and his coworkers. Our dad was known for his honesty and quick wit. His sense of humor was sharp. He was a great father. He took us to ball games, restaurants and every vacation. His discipline was swift and then he was back to loving you. He never complained and always thought of others first. He was a great person, great grandfather and a great Dad. He will be missed! Funeral services will be 10am Fri at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. Burial will follow in Richmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Thurs from 5-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019