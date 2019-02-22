JONES George Dudley, 98, widower of Viola Jones, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the VA Medical Center on Leestown Road. Mr. Jones was born in Augusta, KY, December 10, 1920 to the late James Robert and Lee Warren Sherrod Jones. He was an Army veteran of WWII having served in the South Pacific and was a retired Battalion Chief from the Lexington Fire Department. He was a member of Broadway Christian Church; the Mary Missions Sunday School Class and Lexington Lodge #1 F & AM. Mr. Jones loved to mow and tend a garden, even into his later years. He is survived by a son, William "Bill" (Janet) Jones; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Jones; grandchildren, LeAnne (Dr. William) Witt, Darrell (Amy) Jones, Lynn (Joel) Warneke, Jennifer Yates and Karen (Greg) Ruber and 12 great grandchildren. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James D. "Jim" Jones. Special thanks to all the caregivers at the VA on Leestown Road, Building 27, 2nd floor. Services will be 10:30 am Saturday, February 23 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road with burial following in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Fraternal Order of Firefighters Toy Program, FOF, P.O. Box 55290, Lexington, KY 40555. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary