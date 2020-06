CAMBRON George Richard "Dick", 67 died peacefully at his home in Hospice care June 10, 2020. Born January 1, 1953 in Nelson County to Juicey and Betty Cambron he was the third of nine children. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jodie and Tony. He is survived by his wife Helen Arcisz, siblings Barbara Cambron (Vee Bobblitt), Tom (Debbie), Lennie, Mary Lou (Karen Compton), Mary Ellen and Betsy. In-laws Millie Cambron (Joe Paul Brady, Terri Cambron and Roger and Pat Arcisz, many nieces and nephews, dozens of cousins and innumerable friends. Dick loved people, horses, dogs, trees, camp fires, travel and adventure. He was an advocate both professionally and personally for individuals with disabilities. He coordinated disability services for Head Start, recruited individuals for the AFL-CIO and provided services as a Vocational Rehabilitation counselor for nearly thirty years. He was among the first to perform accessibility surveys for the University of Kentucky and Government buildings in Frankfort and served as a consultant for one of the first accessible trails at Mammoth Cave. Speaking to nursing, PT and OT about independent living skills gave him pleasure and hope. Personally, he was instrumental in the development of the Center for Accessible Living in Louisville and Independence Place in Lexington. After graduating from college he spent several months traveling alone cross country camping in a modified Plymouth Duster. Among the first to ski in the Breckinridge Co adaptive recreational program he loved the thrill of whizzing down the mountain. Special thanks to the Outlaws and others who made adventures possible, Clinton Matney whose ingenuity kept Dick on wheels, his brother, Tom, and others who made living at home possible for the last year and a half, Care Tenders especially Kathy, Blue Grass Care Navigators Pink Team, The music therapists and Jin Shin Jytsu therapists at UK Chandler,Dr. Jeff Foxx, the staff at Cardinal Hill especially Dr. Susan McDowell and Alicia Watts. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation 211 N. 12th St Lincoln NE 68508 arborday.org or Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest P.O. Box 130 Claremont KY 40110 bernheim.org . A private family service following Covid guidelines will held at their convenience. We look forward to a gathering of friends when permitted. "Don't let nothing get you plumb down." Woody Guthrie