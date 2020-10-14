George Sparks

George Edward Sparks, 72, of Keystone Heights, FL, beloved husband to Maria (Segerdahl) Sparks, went home to be with the Lord on Monday October 12, 2020 at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. George was born January 1, 1948 in Red Jacket, WV to the late Bennett and Garnett (Adkins) Sparks. George was a retired Florida business owner who spent his summers in Louisa KY, on his family's farm where he grew up. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by multiple siblings: Mary (Betty) Mahone, Effie Hypes, Billie Jo Forten, James Sparks, Howard Sparks, Douglas (Dick) Sparks, and John (Okey) Sparks. Survivors include his cherished siblings: Coalby Sparks, Charles Sparks, and Doris (Nancy) Maloney; his loving children: Edward (Cheri) Sparks and Angelyn (Charles) Maxon; step-children: Andrienne, Andrew, and Dawn; grand-daughters: Audrey Sparks, Gabriella Rolak, Isabella Rolak, and step grand-daughter, Ellie. George is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Sparks Family Cemetery, on Yellow Creek Road.



