George Tate Griffith, Jr., 59, widower of Priscilla, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on December 6, 1960 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late George Tate Griffith, Sr. and Tillie Worick Griffith. George was a motorcycle enthusiast and an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his son, George Tate Griffith, III, and his sisters, Linda G. Litzinger and Tillie T. McDonald, all of Georgetown, Kentucky. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
