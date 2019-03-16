Resources More Obituaries for George Vinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Vinson

Obituary Flowers Mr. George Jay Vinson, 80, of Louisa, KY died Tuesday, March 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 25, 1938 to the late Florence DeAtley and Robert L. Vinson, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded his sisters Nellie Terry and Betty George. He is survived by his wife Raddie Sue Vinson; brother Robert L. Vinson, II of South Point, OH; four sons George (Sherry) Vinson of Russell, KY, Michael (Lisa) Vinson of Louisa, KY, Chuck McQuate of Louisa, KY, and Mike (Tammy) McQuate of Minford, OH; daughter Kathy McQuate of McCallester, OK; seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. After finishing high school, George served in the Army from June 1956 until June 1963. He then returned home where he worked for Ashland Oil for 33 years until his retirement in 1996. He held a patent for a maintenance tool for the oil industry. He was very active in his community,serving as a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Louisa City Council, a long time member of the Lawrence County Booster's Club, and as a coach for the semi-pro Louisa Aces Baseball Team. He was also instrumental in the birth of Septemberfest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Community Hospice. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at noon at Young Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 Pm at Young Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Vinson. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 16, 2019