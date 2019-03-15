|
ENGLISH Georgia E., 79, departed this life March 11, 2019 at home. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Justice and Ruth Beatty Justice. She was a native of Lexington, KY. and a member of Marble Creek Baptist Church. She was a retiree of IBM. She leaves to cherish her memory eight children, Angela (Godwin) Iwere, Deborah Berryman, Marvin English, Jesse English, Karen (John) Jackson, Monika English, (Paul), Jason (Greysi) English, and Alessandro (Amy) English, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services are 12 pm Tue. March 19, 2019 at Consolidated Baptist Church and Visitation 10-12 Arr by Smith & Smith.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2019