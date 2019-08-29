|
|
|
Georgia Bell Lyvers Howard, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born April 18, 1933 in Scott County, Kentucky to the late William Lee and Mattie Louise Bell Lyvers, Sr. She was a retired inside maintenance employee for Keeneland Race Course. In addition to her parents, Georgia was preceded in death by three children, William Mulder, Sr., Robert Mulder, Myrtle Louise Mulder, sister, Myrtle B. Huge, and grandson, David Mulder. She is survived by two daughters, Mae Mulder, Versailles, Patricia Howard, Versailles, two sons, Maurice Nathaniel (Glenda) Mulder, Sr., Versailles, James (Lorene) Mulder, Lexington, Husband, Leroy Howard, three brothers, John C. (Carolyn) Lyvers, James (Dorothy) Lyvers, William (Susan) Lyvers, Sr., all of Lexington, thirteen grandchildren, Lena Mulder, Joseph Mulder, William Mulder, Jr., Robbie Mulder, Lakita Mulder, Maurice Mulder, Jr., Jermaine Andrew Mulder, April Nicole Mulder, Lazaria White, Zaliyah White, Blake Anthony Mulder, Bobby Mulder, Shawna Blair, and seven great- grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, with Rev. Howell Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow the service at Steele Cemetery where pallbearers will be Aaron Blair, Jermaine Mulder, Robbie Mulder, Ike Hughes, Whitney Hughes and Spencer Hughes. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 29, 2019