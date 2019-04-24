Resources More Obituaries for Georgia Raglin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Georgia Raglin

Obituary Flowers Georgia M. Raglin, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Midway, Kentucky on September 29, 1925, the daughter of the late Mitchell and Estella Jackson. She joined St. Matthew AME Church in Midway, KY at an early age and was the oldest member there. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Raglin, Sr., children, Winston; Doris; Michael and Anita Raglin, siblings, Virginia Dedman, Emma Saunders, Luther Jackson, Samuel Jackson, Mitchell Jackson, Jr., Bert Ella Samuels, Frances Burdette and Florence Bush. Georgia will be lovingly remembered by her children, (Estella) Roberta (Arthur) Guy, Robert Saunders, Patricia (Ketchel) Strauss, Mary Raglin (Charles) Clay, John C. Raglin, Jr., Mark A. (Rev. Stephanie) Raglin, Kent (Jessica) Raglin, grandchildren, Robert Porter, Rita (Michael) Murray, Ronald Porter, Julie (Wayne) Baker, Maria Porter, Arthur (Angie) Guy, Charles (Missy) Raglin, Doris Raglin, Curtis Guy, Laron (Theresa) Raglin, Krystale Raglin, Ashley Raglin, Melanie Raglin, Mykal Gudger, Maya Gudger, and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Matthew AME Church in Midway. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Matthew AME Church. Interment will follow at Midway Cemetery. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries