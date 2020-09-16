1/
Georgia W. Joseph
1945 - 2020
Georgia W. Joseph, 75, passed away in the early morning of Monday, September 14, 2020. Georgia was born on June 20, 1945 to the late Wilfred and Victoria (Jatani) Joseph in Lexington, Kentucky. Georgia loved to socialize and was very friendly to all who met her. She was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed shopping for clothes. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Fred Joseph; sister, Laura Walters; nephews, John and Mike Walters, and her niece, Karen Walters. In addition to her parents, her brothers, Edward and Amon, preceded Georgia in death. Funeral services will take place at Milward-Southland located at 391 Southland Drive, on Friday, September 18th at 12:30 pm with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. To share a remembrance of Georgia or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
SEP
18
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
