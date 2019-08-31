|
|
IOWA CITY - Gerald C. Hodges, 81, of Iowa City, Iowa & formerly of Lexington, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in Solon, Iowa. His family will greet friends on Saturday, October 5, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at The Ned Ashton House, 820 Park Road, in Iowa City. A time of reflection and sharing will begin at 4:30. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Solon Retirement Village or Alzheimer's Research, c/o The University of Iowa Foundation. Burial will be at a later date in Lexington, Kentucky. He began as a runner with First Security National Bank and retired as an Assistant Vice President in 1994 after 35 years. Gerald met Virginia "Ginger" Hamilton while they both worked at the bank, and they later married on February 22,1962 in Lexington. He was formerly a member of the Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington, where he served as a deacon and elder. Gerald was also a member of the Lexington Jaycee's for many years. Survivors include his wife Ginger of Iowa City; son Geoff Hodges (Dr. Marytena Hodges) of Loveland, Ohio and a daughter Angela Hodges (Mark Kamps) of Iowa City. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 31, 2019