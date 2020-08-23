CARMAN GERALD BUZZ, of Lexington, KY, passed peacefully surrounded by family and in the hearts of many on August 20, 2020. Born in Sacramento, California he eventually settled in Glasgow, Kentucky. He began his career with the US Postal Service in 1958 as a railroad mail carrier, which sparked his love for travel and adventure, and retired as the Manager of the Lexington Postal Service after 43 years of hard work. He was deeply passionate about world travel, aviation, and acquiring the best used automobiles; his memory was Google Maps. The loves of his life were his wife, children, and grandchildren, in addition to McDonald's coffee with his friends, the Sunday New York Times, Entenmann's chocolate doughnuts, Kentucky's tradition of basketball and The Derby, and his impeccable lawn (which he was most passionate about). At 84 he was as witty, generous, handsome, and as downright hilarious, we are sure, as the day he was born. Buzz loved his family fiercely and spent every day of his life ensuring that he provided for them in every way that he could. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary "Dee Dee" Carman, children Christy (Anthony) Pellegrino, Kevin (Anastassiya) Carman, Kerry Carman, 7 beautiful grandchildren, and will join his son Kelly (Dawn) Carman in Heaven. He lived a life as bold and robust as he was and would often say that "100 years from now no one will remember", but we beg to differ that the impact of his life and his legacy will be everlasting. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Monday, August 24, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road with burial to follow at The Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 11am-1pm Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts to Wreaths Across America https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
.