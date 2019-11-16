Home

Gerald Dale Mason Obituary
Gerald Dale Mason, 78, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born to the late Oscar and Ada Belle Curtis Mason on August 17, 1941 in Scott County, Kentucky. Gerald was a member of Caesarea Church of Christ, was a retired farmer, and always enjoyed working. He is survived by his sisters, Carlene (Bobby) Goble of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and Lillian (Marshall) Rogers of Frankfort, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by sister, Glenda Pickett and brother, Rodney Mason. Visitation will be 10:00am - 2:00pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be 2:00pm with Minister John Hopkins and Larry Morgan officiating. Burial will take place in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky with the following serving as pallbearers, Carl Collins, Jody Courtney, Ron Kelly, Mark Herrington, Marshall Rogers, and Martin Zapara. Honorary pallbearers will be Diane Willoughby, Jack Willoughby, and Brian Willoughby. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 16, 2019
