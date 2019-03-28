Dr. Gerald P. Huffman, husband of Shelby Jean Walker Huffman passed away March 26, 2019. Born to the late Sherwood and Ann Page Huffman on Sept. 12, 1938 in Steubenville, OH. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband of 58 years, a loving and kind father to our three children and their mates; and a special grandfather of seven grandchildren. Jerry graduated from Follansbee High School in Follansbee, West Virginia and from West Liberty State College in West Liberty, West Virginia. He earned his Ph.D. in theoretical physics from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. He had a very successful research career in energy science, first as a research scientist at United States Steel, in Pittsburgh, and then as a professor at the University of Kentucky where he was the Director of the Consortium for Fossil Fuel Science. He was honored with several prestigious awards, including the Henry Marion Howe Medal from the American Society for Metals; special recognition from NASA as a principal investigator in NASA's Lunar Program; and selection for the West Liberty State College Alumni Wall of Honor. He authored hundreds of scientific papers and patents. Jerry loved spending time with his family, playing golf and basketball, authored a mystery novel and was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He is survived by his wife, Shelby Jean; his children Scott Huffman and wife Virginia, Brad Huffman and wife Becky, and Kirsten Rowland and husband Michael; and grandchildren Hailey, Hannah, Parker, Caleb, Chloe, Lincoln, and Hadley. Services will be held Friday: Visitation from 1-3pm at Milward-Man O' War, followed by Graveside Service at approximately 3:45pm at Lexington Cemetery. Memorial donations can be sent to the Salvation Army. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary