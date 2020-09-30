Gerald Wade

Gerald Dean Wade, 84, died unexpectedly Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Harrison and Dorothy Walker Wade. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Hall Wade. Gerald was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Buckhead Ridge Baptist Church, and Bethel Christian Church, served in the US Navy from 1955-1957, and retired from Prudential Insurance after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Masons from 1964-2020 and a charter member of the Nicholasville Lions Club. He loved the UK Wild CAT’S and enjoyed selling all kinds of UK items. He has mowed yards all over town and he loved spending the winters in Okeechobee, Florida fishing for crappie and bringing it back to share with family and friends. Survivors include a daughter, Tammie, and husband Jerry Jones; a granddaughter, Paige Morton; a grandson, Jason Morton; a great-grandchild, Talon Poynter; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie Lancaster. He was better known as Mr. Wild Cat Man. He always loved giving flowers to makes someone’s day! He is and always will be the Best Daddy in the World. He will be missed by many. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Bales and Tommy Morrow officiating. Bearers will be Jim Donlon, Kenny Coyle, Mark Wilson, Jim Burdine, David Grose, and Marshall Gill. Honorary Bearers will be Victor Robinson, Dr. Brian Ellis, Tom Ripley, and William Roberts. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be 2-8:00PM, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Donations are suggested to Lighthouse Baptist Church or Bethel Christian Church. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
