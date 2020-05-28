SHAW Geraldine Ann "Jerre", wife of John Gordon Shaw, passed away on May 26, 2020. Born in Manitowoc, WI, she attended schools in Manitowoc, received a B.A. degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a Ph.D. degree from the University of Kentucky. In 1982, she joined and later became chair of the Psychology Department at Georgetown College, Georgetown, KY, from which she retired in 2002. In 1985, she was a visiting scholar at the Applied Psychology Unit at Cambridge University, England, and was a member of Darwin College. In retirement, she was a volunteer at The Arboretum, Lexington, and a member of the Friends of the Arboretum. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, by their children, Alison, of Louisville, Anne, of Weehawken, NJ, and Anne's partner Sirocco, and James and James' wife, Jennifer, of Lexington, by their grandchildren, Catherine, Dorothy, and John ("JG"), by her sister Patricia and brother Rick, and by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Friends of the Arboretum, 500 Alumni Drive, Lexington, KY.



