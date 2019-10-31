|
SYKES Geraldine Higgins, after a short illness, Geraldine Higgins Sykes went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 16, 1930, along with her twin sister Pauline Higgins Taylor, beloved daughters of Ernest and Henrietta Higgins. Geraldine attended Dunbar Elementary and Dunbar High School. She graduated from Kentucky State University where she met her future husband Harry N Sykes. Geraldine retired from Lexington Public Schools and the KY State Government. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church. Geraldine was preceded in death by Harry, and leaves to celebrate her life her loving children, Harry Ernest, Melvin, Paula (Gary), Kevin (Jaquata), and Kermit (Dyanne), eleven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Visitation on Fri, Nov. 1 at 5 pm, followed by funeral services at 7 pm, both to be held at the Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church at 540 Maxwell St. Arrangements are being handled by Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 31, 2019