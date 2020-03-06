Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Cathedral of Christ the King
299 Colony Blvd
Lexington, KY
View Map
Gerard "Gerry" Dilger


1958 - 2020
DILGER Gerard "Gerry", 61, beloved husband of Erin Dilger, died Mar. 4, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Aug. 26, 1958 in Ennis County Clare, Ireland, he was the son of the late Peter J. Dilger and Bridie Casey Dilger. Mr. Dilger was a graduate of Christian Brothers School, Rice College, and the Irish National Stud. He was a horse breeder and owner of Dromoland Farm. Survivors other than his wife include three children, Claire Dilger, Joseph Dilger, and Grace Dilger; three siblings, Michael Dilger, Mary Dilger Stack, and P.J. Dilger; seven nieces and nephews, Katie, Sarah, and Sean Dilger, and Conor, Laura, Gary and Darragh Stack; sweet Aunt Nellie and Uncle Raymond Flynn, Aunt Mary Pridden, and Uncle Tom Moloney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Trevor Dilger. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 pm Mon., Mar. 9 at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, KY 40502 by Father Norman Fischer. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Sun., Mar. 8 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship Foundation, there will be a link in the Thoroughbred Daily News (TDN).
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2020
