RUSSO Gerard "Jerry" William, of Laudun, France, passed away at the age of 82 on the morning of July 28, 2020. A native of Queens, New York, Jerry spent most of his adult life working for IBM. He moved to France during the 1980s for work, eventually retiring to the country's Provence region. Jerry is preceded in death by his first wife Barbara J. Russo. He is survived by his wife, Françoise Cachon Russo; his three children, Jean Russo Gould, Leslie Russo, and Jason Russo; his three grandchildren, Dylan & Lucas Gould, and Sam Vandiver; his brother Sonny Russo, and sister Mary Ann Wepfer; and a number of nieces and nephews. Rest in peace, Dad. We love you.



