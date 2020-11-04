Gertrude Allen McGurk, 95, widow of Wilmer McGurk, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Willows-Citation in Lexington. She was born July 30, 1925 in Casey County, Kentucky to the late Jesse Stanley and Elizabeth Wheeler Allen. Gertrude retired after 25 years from quality control at Texas Instruments and was a member of Versailles Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Neal, Lucille Stewart, and first husband, Melvin Lee Lake, Sr. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Sharron Elizabeth Lake, Versailles, Melvin Lee Lake, Jr., Nonesuch, sister, Lois Hippe, Versailles, grandchildren, Erik Lake, Cincinnati, Ashley Miller, Lexington, great-grandchild, Jade Miller, Lexington. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Versailles Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:00 pm. Those attending visitation and service are required to wear proper facial coverings and follow all social distancing guidelines. Memorial donations are suggested to Versailles Baptist Church, Building Fund, 125 East Green Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 or Woodford Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Gertrude's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com