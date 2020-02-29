|
Gilbert Corman Jr., 62, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home on Old Sawmill Road in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on January 3, 1958 to the late Gilbert Corman, Sr. and Mary Lunsford Corman. Gilbert was a US Army Veteran, worked for R.J. Corman and was a farmer. Survivors include two daughters, Melanie Corman and Candace Corman, brother, Melvin (Dee Ross) Corman and a sister, Susie (Johnny) Thacker and a granddaughter, Destinee Sierra Corman and his beloved dog Pepper. He was preceded in death by siblings, David Corman, Cleveland Davis, Charles Davis and Bobby Joe Corman. Services will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM, Monday, March 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Bearers will be Scott Mitchell, Mike Blair, Leonard Edwards, Robert Corman, Darrell Stinnett and Randy Lunsford. Honorary Bearers will be Johnny Thacker, Melvin Corman, Ryan Rice and Brutus Stinnett. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 29, 2020