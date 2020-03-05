|
|
|
Gilbert Wayne Hensley, 67, of Berry, KY, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home. Born on April 12, 1952 in Jarvis, KY he was a son of the late Keith Darrell and Edith Bruner Hensley. On September 25, 2005 he married Denise Hill Hensley and she survives his passing. He was an ergonomic specialist with Ford Motor Company for 36 years and enjoyed fishing, bowling, sponsoring and coaching youth sports, and was a huge UK fan. In addition to his wife Denise, he is survived by 4 children, Michael Wayne (Antoinette) Hensley of Independence, KY, Jessica (Charlie) Eaton of Berry, KY, Joshua (Jamie) Dutzy of Berry, KY, Jason Dutzy of Berry, KY, 3 grandchildren, Grace Rose Hensley, Gavin Michael Hensley, Alexandra McDonald, 4 siblings, Dennis Hensley of Berry, KY, David Hensley of Lily, KY, Larry Hensley of Corbin, KY, Valerie Kimsey of Lily, KY, his first wife, Loretta Yeager Hensley of Walton, KY, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Leah Alyson Hensley, 2 brothers, Fred Hensley, Ronnie Hensley, and a sister, Judy Bose. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth. A visitation will be held from 1-3:00 preceding the service. Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Gilbert Cemetery in Girdler, KY. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, New York, 10281
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2020