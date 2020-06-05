Gina Scott
Gina Cay Scott, 64, wife of John Lynaugh, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home in Millville. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 31, 1955 to Ben H. and Carolyn Scott. Gina attended Nonesuch Elementary and Middle School and Woodford County High School. She graduated with a degree in Theatre from Georgetown College and a Master’s Degree in Theatre from the University of Kentucky. Gina was a successful businesswoman owning and operating Lynagh’s Irish Pub and Grill and Music Club for 28 years. She was a respected and talented actor in community theatres, an accomplished accompanist for Woodford County middle and high school choirs, a political, environmental and animal activist and a founding member of the Millville Community Center Outdoor Market. Gina was a caring, deeply loving stepmom. To know Gina was to love Gina. Gina was loved. Gina will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years, John Broderick Lynaugh, Millville, parents, Ben H. and Carolyn Scott, Versailles, stepchildren, Matthew (Mara) Lynaugh, Mt. Hood, OR, Megan (Rich) Curren, North Vancouver, B.C. and several cousins. Services will be planned for a later date when friends and family may gather. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Woodford Humane Society, P.O. Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383, and The Woodford County Library, 115 North Main St., Versailles, KY 40383. Family and Friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Gina’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.
