1/
Gladys Brumfield Brookshire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROOKSHIRE, Gladys Brumfield, loving and beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great- grandmother, died Fri., Sept. 4, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband Neville J. Brookshire, and is survived by her daughter, Dr. Angela Hurley (Carl); grandchildren Lori-Lyn Hurley (Tracy Hawkins) and Chad Hurley (Chloe) and great grandchildren Ava Elizabeth Hurley and Emme Catherine Hurley. Her sister Naomi McCoy and brother Donald Brumfield (Mayme) also survive, as well as a sister-in-law, Georgia Brumfield. A host of cherished nieces and nephews also remain. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Margarette Hull, Evelyn Bosley, and Leona Tribble, and by her brothers James William Brumfield, Nathaniel Brumfield, and William Boin Brumfield. She was a member of Walnut Hill Church, Lexington, where private graveside services, owing to Covid, will be held. A public celebration is planned post pandemic. Complete obituary, Milward Funeral Directors, Lexington, KY. www.milward funeral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved