BROOKSHIRE, Gladys Brumfield, loving and beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great- grandmother, died Fri., Sept. 4, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband Neville J. Brookshire, and is survived by her daughter, Dr. Angela Hurley (Carl); grandchildren Lori-Lyn Hurley (Tracy Hawkins) and Chad Hurley (Chloe) and great grandchildren Ava Elizabeth Hurley and Emme Catherine Hurley. Her sister Naomi McCoy and brother Donald Brumfield (Mayme) also survive, as well as a sister-in-law, Georgia Brumfield. A host of cherished nieces and nephews also remain. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Margarette Hull, Evelyn Bosley, and Leona Tribble, and by her brothers James William Brumfield, Nathaniel Brumfield, and William Boin Brumfield. She was a member of Walnut Hill Church, Lexington, where private graveside services, owing to Covid, will be held. A public celebration is planned post pandemic. Complete obituary, Milward Funeral Directors, Lexington, KY. www.milward funeral.com