Gladys Dovie Rhineheimer, 81, widow of Adrian Rhineheimer, passed away November 25, 2019 in Danville, Kentucky. She was born on October 15, 1938 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late David Benjamin and Sylvia Plowman Smith. Gladys is survived by two sons Gregory Dale (Kathy) Rhineheimer and Tony Lee Rhineheimer, two grandchildren Greg (Jennifer) Rhineheimer Jr. and Benjamin Rhineheimer and two step grandchildren Alexis and Amber. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Betts and West Funeral Home with Brother Kevin Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Friday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 27, 2019