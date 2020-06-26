Glannetta Hill
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glannetta Hill, 60, was called home to glory on June 21, 2020. She is the daughter of Emma Heard and granddaughter of the late Irene Blackford-Hill and Robert Hill, Sr. She leaves to mourn, mother Emma, sons LaVon “Kandy” (Ashley), Kevin (Jamie), siblings brother Randall “ Dayday”, sister Nancy (James) Gates, grandson Kaden Hill, uncles William (Jackie) Johnson, Wayne “Slick” Marshall, Raymond (Angie), aunt Veronica (Timothy), great-aunt Betty (Robert) Ragland, very loving nieces and nephews. A host of special relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Michael Commodore. Homegoing Services for Glannetta will be held 2:00 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. service time on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 26, 2020.
