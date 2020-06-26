Glannetta Hill, 60, was called home to glory on June 21, 2020. She is the daughter of Emma Heard and granddaughter of the late Irene Blackford-Hill and Robert Hill, Sr. She leaves to mourn, mother Emma, sons LaVon “Kandy” (Ashley), Kevin (Jamie), siblings brother Randall “ Dayday”, sister Nancy (James) Gates, grandson Kaden Hill, uncles William (Jackie) Johnson, Wayne “Slick” Marshall, Raymond (Angie), aunt Veronica (Timothy), great-aunt Betty (Robert) Ragland, very loving nieces and nephews. A host of special relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Michael Commodore. Homegoing Services for Glannetta will be held 2:00 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. service time on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 26, 2020.