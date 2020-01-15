|
Glen Thompson, 70, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home. Glen was born April 8, 1949 in Wayne County, WV to the late Pete and Edna (Hunt) Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ray Thompson and his sisters Irene Pack, Jane Pack and Dorothy Thornhill. Survivors include his wife Dana Thompson; children Amanda Jo (Gregory Dean) Thompson, Joshua (Kristen) Thompson, and Jacob (Samantha) Thompson; grandchildren Ami McKae Robertson, Shaylee Brooke Maynard, Kacelyn Maelee Thompson, Carson Wayne Thompson, Kamilee Ryan Thompson, Callie Paige Thompson, Rylee Jade Thompson, and Ryker Joshua Thompson; great grandchildren McKinley Ciara Terry and Kolson River Terry; siblings Katherine Short, Kizzie Marcum, Charlie Thompson, Willie Thompson, Roy Thompson, and Arbie Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank everyone that helped during Glen's illness. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ray "JR" Messer officiating. Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery at Vinson Branch. Friends may visit the family Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 M at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Thompson and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 15, 2020