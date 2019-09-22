|
Glenda Childers, 76, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Community Hospice in Ashland, KY. Glenda was born February 3, 1943 in Richardson to the late Walter Hubert and Margaret (Preston) Vanhoose. She was a Christian and had a deep love for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clint Childers and her brother Walter "Junebug" Vanhoose. Survivors include her son and daughter in law James and Mindy Childers; sister and brother in law Patricia and Clinton Rutherford; sister in law Shirley Vanhoose; nephews Rodney (Angie) Vanhoose, Matt (Eva) Rutherford, and Jason (Christy) Rutherford; great nephews and nieces Kyle Vanhoose, Max Rutherford, Amelia Rutherford, Jude Rutherford, and Ridley Rutherford; and special caregiver Connie Boyd. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tommy Meade officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit the family Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of the flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Childers and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019