1/
Glenda Hardt Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
,73, passed away October 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 14, 1947 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Glenn and Lucille Johnston Hardt. Glenda loved reading more than anything. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Marty Jones; children, Valerie Jones, and Craig Jones; three "adopted" daughters, Karen, Melanie, and Paula; grandchildren, Alex Lawson (Danielle), Katherine Lawson; great-grandchildren, Collin, Levi, and Zachary. No services will be planned. Memorial donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care- 1733 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY 40504.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved