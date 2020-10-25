,73, passed away October 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 14, 1947 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Glenn and Lucille Johnston Hardt. Glenda loved reading more than anything. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Marty Jones; children, Valerie Jones, and Craig Jones; three "adopted" daughters, Karen, Melanie, and Paula; grandchildren, Alex Lawson (Danielle), Katherine Lawson; great-grandchildren, Collin, Levi, and Zachary. No services will be planned. Memorial donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care- 1733 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY 40504.