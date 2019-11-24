|
Glenn E. Herald of Chattanooga, TN passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Glenn was born on October 20, 1954 in Irvine, KY. He was a graduate of Estill County High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. Preceded in death by his father Paul Herald, step father Jack Crawford, brother William Herald, and grandson Townsend Markwell Herald. Glenn is survived by his wife Terri Trotter Herald, mother Barbara Crawford, son Joshua (Meredith) Herald, daughters Hannah (Brian) Harshman and Mattie Herald, the mother to his children Jo Lynn Herald, brother David (Jenny) Herald, three grandchildren, and four nephews. Glenn worked in the wine and spirits industry for forty years and was the Vice President and General Manager of Empire Distributing. His dedication and work ethic was unsurpassable. Through Glenn’s rough and tough exterior laid a man with a heart of gold. He always ensured his children had every opportunity and could pursue any and all endeavors they chose. Glenn enjoyed spending time with his podges, hunting, fishing, and golfing. Countless tales could be told of his life and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A visitation will be held Sunday, November 24th from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chattanooga, TN. A celebration of life will be held in Lexington at a future date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 24, 2019