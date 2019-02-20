Resources More Obituaries for Glenn Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glenn Porter Brown

Obituary Flowers 76, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Baptist Health, Lexington, KY. A native of Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late William Brown and Grace White Brown. He was a retired truck driver for Yellow Freight. He is survived by six children, Marc Brown, Tawna Brown, Ricky Brown, Jeff Morgan, Kelly Brown and Kevin Brown; one brother, Roy Brown; three sisters, Juanita Devine, Anna Bryant and Lorraine Butler and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harvey Brown, one son, Travis Brown and a granddaughter Sarah Stamper. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY 40361. The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com and a 24 hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387. Live free, laugh often and breathe easy. We love you Dad, you will be missed. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries