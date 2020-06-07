Glenn R. Crawford
Glenn R. Crawford passed away Saturday, May 30 at his home of natural causes. Glenn was born in Los Angeles in 1938. He subsequently lived in Oregon, Kansas, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey and Lexington, Kentucky. Glenn met his wife, Jo, at Hughes Aircraft Company in 1963 and they promptly married. He proudly attended Oregon State University, where he graduated in 1966. A thoughtful and loving man, he was married nearly 57 years and raised two boys. Glenn was a tremendous problem solver and story teller with a quick wit and a generous smile. His work took him around the country. After starting as a draftsmen, he crossed over into sales, then marketing and eventually logistics, working for Union Carbide, BASF and Valvoline, respectively. He was an avid golfer, who enjoyed fishing and loved watching nearly any and all sports, especially football. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Velma and his sister Susan. He is survived by his wife, Jo, and sons, Grant (Kara) and Todd (Sarah). He also leaves behind his two beloved grandchildren, Gregory and Willa. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Crawford.His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Oregon State University to help their students in need. Please visit www.osufoundation.org to make a gift.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.
