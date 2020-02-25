|
61 of Brodhead, passed from this life on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK on December 22, 1958 the son of Paul and Charlotte Gault Jones. He was a retired inspector for the Oklahoma Department of Highways and was a graduate of Covington Douglas High School. He enjoyed kayaking and photography, and had a great love for, and enjoyed caring for all things nature. He is survived by his wife, Pebbles Gannon Jones; his children, Andrew, Kyle, Zachary, Karlie, Chelsea, and Shaela; and his brothers, Rodger Jones, Jon Jones, Lynn Jones, and Jay Gault. Nine grandchildren also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Avery; and a sister, Connie Avery. A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jones will be conducted Thursday, February 27 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Olive Branch Church by Mr. Tony Renner. Music will be provided, as well as food by the Back Porch Smokehouse. The church will be open at 5:30 PM Thursday to receive flowers and donations to the family. The family of Mr. Jones would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and medical staff at Baptist Health Hospital 2B ICU for their excellent care. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Jones’ online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 25, 2020