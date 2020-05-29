Glenna Davidson Calvert Wagoner
WAGONER Glenna Davidson Calvert, 81, widow of Thurman Wagoner, passed away Thurs., May 28, 2020. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Lucille Davidson. She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Danny) Patrick, and Kim (Lou) Glavinos; six grandchildren, Russell (Samantha) Patrick, Sean Patrick, Paschal (Ashley) Glavinos, Emily Glavinos, Hallie Glavinos, and Alyssa Glavinos; two nephews, David Haberland, and Bryan McCrory; two nieces, Kathy Edwards, and Becky Schlueter. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy McCrory, and Mary Anne Calvert; and a nephew, Jack Haberland. A funeral service will be held 1pm Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. Entombment will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 11-1pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health America, 500 Montgomery St., Suite 820, Alexandria, VA 22314.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
