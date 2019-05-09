|
|
NEW ALBANY - Glenna Y. Flannery 70, of New Albany, Indiana passed away Friday, May 03, 2019 at Diversicare of Providence in New Albany.Sh graduated fromTaft High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and The University of Kentucky. Glenna had a passion for theatre and the arts. She was a vibrant, vivacious and fun loving person who thrived when she was on stage or among her many friends celebrating life. Survivors include: brother-Dr. Patrick Flannery (Cheri); niece- Jessica Spaeth (Andy); nephews- Ben Flannery and Nate Flannery; brother-in-law- David Crowe Sr. and nephew- David Crowe Jr. (Kristen); scores of dear friends; her beloved poodle-Greta and The Lexington Big Chili Group.She is preceded in death by her sister- Betsy Crowe and her parents- Oscarand Jacklyn Flannery. Visitation: Friday, May 10th,1-3 PM at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market St. New Albany, Indiana) with service to follow at 3 PM.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 9, 2019