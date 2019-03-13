Home

Gloria Bentley Obituary
BENTLEY Gloria Nanette, wife of the late John (Gator) Bentley, daughter of the late John and Henrietta Hatcher-Jones, departed this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Saint Joseph Hospital, in Lexington, Kentucky. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughter; Laqueta (Eric) Burnett, three sons, Eric Jones, Marvin (Christal) Washington, James Washington, five grandchildren, Eric (Wee) Burnett, Shay Burnett, Jordawn Jones, Devin Washington, Jaelyn Washington, two great grandchildren, Skylar and Laydon, three sisters Deborah (Preston) Relford, Jo Evelyn Jones, Cathy (James) Love, four brothers, Robert (Jan) Jones, Tony (Faye) Jones, James (Lisa) Jones, John Robert (Francise) Blackford, best friend/God Mother of the children; Cecelia (aunt CeCe) Stokes-Rankins, a host of nieces, nephews as well as family and friends. Memorial service 1pm Sat at Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
