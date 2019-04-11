|
82, died on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1937 in Washington, Missouri to the late Leonard and Verna Williams. Gloria retired from the University of Kentucky Medical Center as a Registered Nurse in labor and delivery. She is survived by two daughters, Dawn Taylor, Lexington, Kentucky and Dianne Taylor, Owensboro, Kentucky; two brothers, Robert (Shirley) Williams, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Kenneth (Linda) Williams, Kennett, Missouri; also by her fur babies. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held 4-7 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 11, 2019
