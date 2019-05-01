Mrs. Gloria Jean (Clay) Flowers, age 76, of Albany, Kentucky passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her residence in Albany. She was the daughter of William Millard and Earlene (Warren) Clay. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Judy Ann Lynd, and a niece, Jada Chole Hendricks. Mrs. Gloria Flowers is survived by her husband, David Flowers of Albany, Kentucky, a sister Carol (and James) Bradford of Wellington, Kentucky, a brother, James Millard (and Becky) Clay of Ashland, Ohio, and many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Gloria Jean Flowers will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Brother Mike Huffaker and Brother Larry Brown officiating. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will follow in the Irwin Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 1, 2019