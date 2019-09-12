|
Mrs. Golda Sue (Anderson) Flowers, age 68, of Albany, Kentucky passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at her residence in Albany. She was the daughter of the late Roy T. Anderson and Golda R. (Wright) Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Leigha Ann Louise Land. She is survived by her husband, David Jr. Flowers of Albany, Kentucky, her daughters, Peggy Cummings (and Edmund Brumley) of Albany, Kentucky, Sharon Land (and Jackie Dicken) of Burkesville, Kentucky, her son, Jerry, Jr. (and Wanda) Land, of Albany, Kentucky, her three sisters, Faye Anderson, Lou Waid, Deana Anderson, all of Albany, Kentucky, her five brothers, Charlie (and Margaret) Anderson, Joe (and Mary) Anderson, Randall Anderson, Todd (and Betty) Anderson, Tommy Anderson (and Lisa Cooper), all of Albany, Kentucky, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Golda Sue (Anderson) Flowers will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Brother Printes Evans officiating. The family will receive friends after 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, and again from 7 a.m. Saturday until time of service. Burial will follow in the Memorial Hill Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 12, 2019